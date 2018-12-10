Burl inspires junior cricketers

National cricket team batsman Ryan Burl has implored the national Under-14 squad members to make the most of their tour of South Africa.

BY GARISH PHIRI

The junior side travelled to South Africa yesterday and Burl gave them words of encouragement at their send-off ceremony on Friday.

Burl retraced his footsteps in his journey to the senior national side and said it is at the Under-14 level where he started to represent Zimbabwe.

He implored the budding cricketers to work hard and stay focused for them to achieve their ultimate goal of playing at the highest level.

“This is where I started playing for the national team; this was my first tour and it is a great opportunity for the youngsters. It’s probably their first time to step out of the country and represent the nation and play against foreign opposition. It’s important for them to take these opportunities as it helps them gain experience and have more friends. They should go out there and enjoy,” he said.

Selection of the players was based on their performances during schools tournaments.

Innscor Africa Limited is one the sponsors for the Under-14 team.

Other sponsors include Simbisa Brands, Safwing and Amtec Motors.

Innscor Africa group chief executive officer Julian Schonken said his company was pleased to be contributing to sport development.

“Sponsoring the junior cricket team is part of our corporate social responsibility. Events like these give our upcoming stars an opportunity to go and test their skills against some of the best budding players in the region and internationally. This is the future of our game and I hope they will make the country proud,” he said.

Squad

Mathew Schonken (C) (Hellenic Academy), Tinodaishe Mushonga (VC) (St Georges), Jacob Mitchell (St Johns), Panashe Taruvinga (St Aidans, Chitungwiza), Harry Streak

(Falcon), Brandon Sunguro (St Aidans, Chitungwiza), Mathew Rust (Falcon), Tapfumaneyi Mukwazhi (St Georges), Saxon Pettican (CBC), Matipaishe Pasipanodya (St Johns ), Campbell Macmillan (Peterhouse), Simabarashe Mudimu (Peterhouse), Tadiwa Mandimutsira (Peterhouse), Achieve Chipunza NTR (St Georges)

Coach: David Mutendera

Assistant coach/manager: Denford Kumundati