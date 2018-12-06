Breaking: Makhurane declared national hero

NATIONAL University of Science and Technology’s (Nust) founding Vice Chancellor Professor Phinias Makhurane has been declared a national hero and will be buried at

the National Heroes Acre on Saturday, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Makhurane succumbed to diabetes at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo on Saturday last week.

“The decision to honour Prof Makhurane with a national hero status was arrived at yesterday (Wednesday) during Zanu-PF’s politburo meeting. It was a unanimous decision in recognition of his contributions to the country’s education sector,” Mohadi said.