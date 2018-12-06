Breaking: Makhurane declared national hero

NATIONAL University of Science and Technology’s (Nust) founding Vice Chancellor Professor Phinias Makhurane has been declared a national hero and will be buried at
the National Heroes Acre on Saturday, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.
Makhurane succumbed to diabetes at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo on Saturday last week.
“The decision to honour Prof Makhurane with a national hero status was arrived at yesterday (Wednesday) during Zanu-PF’s politburo meeting. It was a unanimous decision in recognition of his contributions to the country’s education sector,” Mohadi said.
nyakata
Great man….RIP, u deserve this
V
Akanyanyoiteiko chinokunda chakaitwa nevamwe vakaita sanaTsvangirai?
Humpty Goode
Tsvangison akatiza kuhondo plus his ill-advised, stupid, treasonous and selfish decision to invite and fervently support sangishenz on Zimbabwe decimated our economy and consequently brought about great suffering and deaths of millions of innocent citizens
Tat14
May his soul rest in peace. His legacy lives on in his work and in us the beneficiaries of his his efforts.
Though he deserves this (arguably more than a few who have been bestowed this honor in our recent history ) , its detestable that National hero status is decided and awarded at a single parties politburo meeting.