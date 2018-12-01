Big names at HAC marathon

TWO-TIME Two Oceans winner Mike Fokorani headlines the big name list of athletes expected to take part at this year’s edition of the Harare Athletic Cub (HAC) 20 Miler marathon at the Old Georgians’ Sports Club tomorrow.

BY GARISH PHIRI

The veteran 42-year-old long-distance runner will test his endurance against other prominent athletes such as former Comrades Marathon runners-up Hatiwande Nyamande, Kelvin Pangiso and Gilbert Mutandiro for honours at the annual event.

Other prominent faces that are expected to race are Nkosiyazi Sibanda who is the competition’s defending champion in the men’s category. In the females category, the usual “culprits” Bertha Chikanga and last year’s winner Tryfina Picard are some of the athletes to look forward to.

Sibanda crossed the finishing line in 1:46 minutes and he and his rivals will be looking to better that time. Picard’s time was 2:28 mins.

The HAC 20 Miler has been run every year on the first Sunday of December since 1971, making this year’s event the 48th edition.

Testament to the race’s prestige is found in its list of past winners who include olympians Tendai Chimusasa, Abel Chimukoko and Samukeliso Moyo, among others.

The men’s record at the event is held by Paul Moqhali of Swaziland, who won the race in 1991 in a time of 1:42;30 secs, while Zimbabwean Debbie Lambourn’s record of 2:07;19secs set in 1998 still stands.