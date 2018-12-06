Beauty queen tackles teenage pregnancies

REIGNING Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) 2018 queen Tafadzwa Primrose Jaricha said she has chosen to focus on teenage pregnancy issues as part of her Kureva project during her reign.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Speaking at the pageant’s prize-giving ceremony in Harare on Tuesday, the 23-year-old model, who is also a lawyer by profession said she owed her crown to the Chikanga community in her hometown of Mutare.

“I have a deep interest in our youths. As such, the project that l will run under my reign is themed Kureva, which means ‘to speak’. Gone are the days when aunts and uncles would sit down and talk to the young ones. So the project will be addressing teenage pregnancies in Zimbabwe and the transition of a student from high school to university or any tertiary institution,” she said.

“As the ambassador of Zimbabwe tourism, l will make sure that l promote the tourism sector in the best of my ability. As such, the projects will be aligned with promoting domestic tourism. In this, l will work directly with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and Miss Tourism Zimbabwe contestants in their respective provinces.”

Jaricha could not help shedding tears of joy as she narrated how she grew up under her mother Juliana Chirwire’s care following her father’s death, when she was four.

“Growing up in the dusty suburb of Chikanga in Mutare, I never imagined I would have this honour of representing my country. Being crowned Miss Manicaland only was enough for me, but to emerge the overall winner out of a bevy of beauties at the Miss Tourism nationals was a dream come true,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jaricha will not participate at the prestigious Miss Universe as the pageant’s licence holder Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda said she wanted enough time to do her strides before catwalking on the global ramp.

Jaricha drove away in a Mercedes Benz C200 sponsored by Durban-based businesswoman Mercy Mafara plus $10 000 cash prize to be deposited into her account. Jaricha will be attached to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) for the duration of her reign as part of the prize.

First princess Natalie Mangondo, second princess Life Matunzeni and Miss Personality Chido Nyika cat-walked $5 000 richer each courtesy of the ZTA. The four will also be attached to the authority for the duration of their reign.

Miss Talent, Maita Kudzaishe Kainga, pocketed $2 500 for her efforts, while all the finalists received $1 000, courtesy of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance leader Walter Magaya, who also provided the bootcamp venue.