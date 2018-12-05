Baba Harare takes ‘Hat Dzemurara’ to UK

Contemporary musician Baba Harare, whose hit- track The Reason Why — popularly known as Hat Dzemurara — is currently trending in showbiz circles, is set to stage his debut performance as a solo artiste in the United Kingdom at the Young Achievers Awards ceremony on December 22.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The song has seen Baba Harare establishing a strong fan base and his stock rising in recent months, such that promoters are now jostling for his signature for live concerts.

The new trajectory has earned him an invitation to be guest artiste in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

Baba Harare, born Braveman Chizvino Mawanza, said he would be out to prove that he was now his own man to his UK fans following his break-up with Jah Prayzah.

“This is a great opportunity to take Hat Dzemurara to our United Kingdom-based fans. I will leave the country on December 19 and return on December 24,” he said.

Since his departure from Jah Prayzah’s band, Baba Harare released the album Chikwama Changu, but it is the second, Minamato yaRasta, that seems to have given him his break- through, with songs like The Reason Why, Banana and Usasiya Zvinonaka (Guzuzu) receiving favourable airplay.

Meanwhile, the musician has urged his fans to come in their thousands to bid him farewell as he performs at the Bye-Bye 2018 themed concert on December 14 at Premier Tobacco Auction Floors in Harare.

The energetic performer will share the stage with sungura kingpin Alick Macheso and Peter Moyo.

“The Bye-Bye 2018 concert is a show not to be missed. I am geared up for the show, and I urge music fans to come in their thousands as we prepare to shut down the year with a memorable show,” he said.