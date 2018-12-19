Azam enter Chakoroma battle

NGEZI Platinum could be losing their battle to hold on to their now-out-of contract skipper, Liberty Chakoroma, who has attracted the interest of Tanzanian Premiership side, Azam.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Chakoroma is now a free agent after his contract with the Mhondoro-based side expired.

Although Ngezi, who now have a new coach in Dutchman Erol Akbay are keen to renew the contract with the midfielder, they are faced with competition both domestically and regionally.

George Deda, who manages the player, said there was interest from the Tanzanian side after they watched videos of the player in action.

The player is set to travel to Tanzania for an assessment in the new year.

“There is so much interest from Azam. I sent them videos of the player in action and they were impressed, but they want him to come over for a closer assessment because most teams no longer want to rely on video evidence. They want the player to go there so that they make a final assessment. Chakoroma is supposed to go to Tanzania in the new year. He could have gone earlier than that, but we decided he should go after the holiday,” Deda said.

Reports had suggested Chakoroma had signed a new contract with Ngezi, but the player dismissed it, saying he was still weighing his options.

“I have a number of options from local clubs and also from abroad, and I haven’t made any decision. There is an offer from Tanzania, so I will see what comes out. There is also a chance I might renew my contract with Ngezi,” Chakoroma said.

With the new coach at Ngezi also eager to bolster his squad, it is likely to galvanise the Mhondoro side into action.

Should the defender sign for a local club, he will not be eligible to play in the first three matches as he serves a three-match ban after he was found guilty of assaulting a referee following their match against Herentals at Baobab Stadium in the Chibuku Super Cup first round played on September 22.

Ngezi were also slapped with a $1 250 fine following the incident.