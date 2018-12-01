Allan Chimbetu courts Boroma

TOP Dendera musician Allan Chimbetu has roped in Chamson Boroma (pictured) for joint shows in Chiredzi and Gutu this weekend.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Boroma — who is on record saying he was a son to the late Ochestra Dendera maestro Simon Chimbetu — also plays Dendera music. Allan is a younger brother to Simon.

The duo will be in the Lowveld at the popular Chigarapasi Nightclub in Chiredzi tonight before wrapping up the weekend with another show in Gutu tomorrow.

“I will be with my father Allan for a number of shows starting from Saturday. We are both backed by the Dendera Kings. During the shows I will perform my songs while he performs his,” he said.

“We are family though a lot has to be regularised. However in business he is the surviving founder of Dendera music and I still have a lot to learn from him as a kingmaker.”

The lanky musician who calls himself The Forgotten Son boasts of eight albums in his music career as he seeks to endear himself into the Dendera family.

Boroma has released Ndotamba Nani (2008), Tagarira Dendera (2010), Mukwambo (2013), The Spirit Lives On (2014) Wrong Turn (2015), Comparable (2016) and Tinochema Navo (2017).