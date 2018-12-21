Action fantasy series on cards

FILMMAKER Van AJ Klaus believes his forthcoming project, an action fantasy television series, is going to be a game changer in the country’s broadcast and film industry.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Klaus, co-producer and director of the series, told NewsDay Life & Style after a private screening of a short film, Tidal Drift: The Everlasting Chronicles, in Harare recently that he was destined to transform the broadcast and film industry.

“We want to be the game changers by producing what locals would like to consume. I believe they will like that Hollywood standard series by Zimbabweans. It’s by Zimbabweans for Zimbabweans and the world,” he said.

“We hope to bring The Everlasting Chronicles to the public domain by the end of January to gather potential audience’s reaction and map the way forward.”

Klaus said they would embark on a fundraising drive next year to raise about $50 000 to produce the first two episodes of the series.

“Our fundraising strategies, which we will launch next year, are aimed at raising $50 000 or a double episode. The genre is generally costly because it takes a lot to do it properly. The visual effects are very expensive,” he said.

“We call upon willing filmmakers and the corporate world to come on board and support the project by whatsoever means they can. Even a dollar counts.”

Filmmakers who spoke to NewsDay Life & Style after the screening of the 15-minute long short film said crowd funding and approaching non-governmental organisations for funds was not the best way forward.

“Instead of waiting for crowd funding, let’s use available resources and make a season. Money shall follow,” said Kuda Bwititi.

Another film maker, Billy Kubasa, said there was need to move away from the donor approach to film.

“Collaborations and shareholding can fund projects without the classic beggar approach. The production’s success would depend on either recruiting or smart partnerships with people or other production houses with the right skills,” he said.

The screened short film shot in Harare was produced by Proverbial Media Trust in partnership with Top Model Zim.

Action fantasy films, which are characterised by themes that usually involve magic, supernatural events, incredible creatures or exotic fantasy worlds, captivate many film lovers.