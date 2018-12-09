9 perish in Chipinge accident

NINE people perished yesterday after a commuter omnibus they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a Green Fuel Zimbabwe haulage truck in Chipinge.

The accident occurred just before Checheche Growth Point, Tanganda side near Gutika Secondary School.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, saying the vehicle was overloaded.

“I can confirm the accident. It was a head-on collision between a haulage truck and commuter omnibus. Our preliminary observations show that nine people have died and police are still attending the scene. We will release more information later,” he said.

“The kombi was carrying 17 people instead of 15.”

An eyewitness said the kombi driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the truck.

“From what I saw, the driver of the commuter omnibus could have lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the Green Fuel truck. Bodies were strewn all over the place. I saw about eight corpses. It was a sad scene,” he said.

This is another sad chapter following last month’s two fatal bus accidents that claimed over 80 lives in Rusape and West Nicholson.Government has since hiked traffic fines in a bid to rein in errant drivers.