11 Things they Said About the Transitional Justice Symposium

From 21 to 23 November 2018, over 118 delegates converged in Bulawayo for the 2018 Transitional Justice Policy Symposium which was jointly convened by the National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG) and the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR).

The theme of the symposium was, ‘Never Again: Setting the Transitional Justice Agenda for Zimbabwe.’ The event was live on twitter and Facebook. Over three million people were reached online via the hashtag #NeverAgainZW. We have documented some of the statements by delegates who participated in the symposium and below is what some of them had to say.

“Zimbabwe, the world is watching,

Africa is watching…

As we see the story of a nation that has decided to stand up again

And declare ‘Never Again!’

May ‘Never Again’ echo in every single corner of your nation.”

Nomfundo Mogapi, Executive Director, CSVR

“This discussion is about how we can put together a framework to make sure that government designs its programmes in a manner that is compliant to the wounds of its people and that its apparatus are not found to kill the wounded but rather restore those who have been shredded by past conflicts.”

Alec Muchadehama, NTJWG Chairperson

“Day Two of the symposium was absolutely incredible. I think if nothing else, we can be sure that each person left the symposium feeling the desperation and urgency to address the atrocities committed in Matabeleland.”

Symposium Delegate

“Sipho Malunga was able to look at and interpret Gukurahundi from various angles and to help us get some handles in the legacy so that we can work on it together.”

Symposium Delegate

“A transformative tour that we all we need to take especially our young to gain an insight into our history and journey as a people – culturally we had folktales that vividly portrayed our history, who and what killed that culture.”

One delegate after the tour of the Joshua Nkomo Museum during the Symposium

“…we rarely hear an analysis of the security sector responsibility in our peace and reconciliation work. The presenters brought the expertise to give guidance in this difficult part of the transitional justice agenda.”

Symposium Delegate

“Today I got to spend the day at the Transitional Justice Policy Symposium. And one of the speakers gave a presentation on “Taking Stock of Zimbabwe’s Transitional Justice Journey” and I really think they should teach that in our high schools as Zimbabwean History.”

Symposium Delegate on Twitter

“THE recently-ended transitional justice policy symposium hosted by the National Transitional Justice Working Group ought to be celebrated as a watershed upon which springs of healing and reconciliation are bound to emanate from to address past injustices in a contextual manner.”

Debra G. Sithole, Newsday, 5 December 2018

“Besides, bringing 118 stakeholders working on transitional justice matters in Zimbabwe, the region and internationally together, there was an affirmation and recognition that the transitional justice debate in Zimbabwe needs to be moved to a higher level.”

Tendai Chabvuta

“Transitional justice won’t happen unless it becomes not only a concept and a program, but a social movement. I saw that beginning to happen in Bulawayo and saw that this movement not only includes the strategically invited participants from various institutions around the country, but also the community members and leaders we met on our field visits – we are now all in this together.”

Symposium Delegate

This was a profound, history making, legacy building process! Thank you @ntjwgzimbabwe for a seamless and well organised event! I go back home more enlightened and energised that there is hope for our continent. NEVER AGAIN!!!! #healingforAfrica

Nomfundo Mogapi, on Twitter