Zamar wins ‘Best of Africa’ award

TOP gospel artiste Takesure Zamar Ncube won the Best of Africa gong at the annual Crown Gospel Awards held in Durban in South Africa on Sunday night.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The Agere Pachigaro hit-maker shrugged off stiff competition from Tshepo Lesole of Botswana and Godwin Omighale and Ayo Solanke from Nigeria, who had also been nominated in the same category.

Zamar told NewsDay Life & Style that he was happy and honoured to win the award.

“It’s definitely a big achievement for me and it means a lot to be given the status ‘best of Africa,’ meaning that I have been relevant to the whole continent. I am happy to have represented my team and my country well. This is a great achievement not only for myself, but the Zimbabwean gospel family as a whole.

“I thank everyone who has been supporting my music. My fans are my biggest inspiration. Without them, I am nothing. Most importantly, to God be the glory. It’s obviously the grace of God that made me win, the support from loving Zimbabweans, my pastors and my wife,” he said.

Zamar said the competition was stiff as he was chasing the same crown with gospel music heavyweights and the win meant his music brand was growing.

“My music is at the place where I would say it’s still rising. I am gaining new territories, not just in Zimbabwe, but many nations are calling and this new baby (the award) has boosted my profile. I appreciate the awards organisers for considering me and also the fans that make it happen,” he said.

The musician, who is set to hold shows in the country and in the southern Africa region, said he would release a new album soon. The Beitbridge-born musician is also known for hit songs Sorry, Kuzobalungela, Ibhaibhili Ke?, Unotapirirwa, Taura Neni and Mutsvene.