Will Chinyengetere write history?

IT’S that time of the year again when domestic football seethes with rumours about who will win the Castle Lager Footballer of the Year award.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

A panel of football writers, team captains and coaches will meet in Harare tomorrow to select the 11 players who they believe performed better than the rest in the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

While several names could be thrown around, FC Platinum forward Rodwell Chinyengetere has had a remarkable performance, which warrants his recognition as the man who lit the torch with his goals for the Zvishavane-based side to write a glorious piece of history after they won back-to-back championship – the first time a team from outside Harare and Bulawayo to manage that feat in post-independent Zimbabwe.

Only Dynamos, Highlanders and Caps United have managed to win back-to-back championships.

Chinyengetere, who has scored 16 goals in this campaign, is also set to join an exclusive elite group of players who have won the Zimbabwe Soccer Star of the Year accolade on successive occasions after winning it last year.

Since the inception of the prestigious domestic football award in 1969, only the legendary former Dynamos striker George Shaya and former Highlanders forward Peter Ndlovu managed to win it consecutively.

More importantly, Chinyengetere has often decided contests with some of his goals.

But there are other players who went beyond the call of duty for their respective clubs, with Triangle forward Lameck Nhamo having also played a pivotal role for the Lowveld side that defied odds to bag the premier knockout tournament – the Chibuku Super Cup.

There is also FC Platinum defender Kelvin Moyo and midfielder Winston Mhango.

ZPC Kariba forward David Temwanjira has also been in top form, so has been Chicken Inn midfielder Innocent Muchaneka, among others.