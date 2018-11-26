Well-wisher bails out Marondera library

A SOUTH Africa-based well-wisher last week bailed out the waning Dombotombo Library in Marondera with a donation of textbooks worth $7 000.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Joseph Mupokosera (42) brought the textbooks to the library that has been in existence since the colonial era although it is still facing challenges such as dilapidating infrastructure and shortage of modern textbooks.

Speaking at the handover of the textbooks, mainly on information and technology (IT) and accounting, Marondera mayor Chengetai Murowa said the donation marked the revival of the town’s biggest and oldest library.

“We are happy that we have people who are so generous to the extent of bringing textbooks to the town’s oldest library. A lot of academics passed through this building and none thought of bringing textbooks. I am happy that we received modern textbooks and this is advantageous to our children who are in tertiary institutions,” he said.

An official who works at the library confirmed that it has been a long time since they received textbooks.

The Chivhu-born Mupokosera, who is a part-time IT lecturer in South Africa, said he was moved by the shortage of modern textbooks for tertiary students in the library, hence his decision to chip in.

“I am deeply indebted to Dombotombo Library since I used to study here during my A-Levels. The fact that the library appears not to have been upgraded in terms of textbooks, which align with modern trends, is a cause for concern. I decided to fill that gap to the extent that I could.

“I brought books that cater for students studying mathematics, human resources, marketing and IT. It took me some months to raise funds for the textbooks, but I am happy that I managed to fulfil my dream,” he said.

Murowa bemoaned the poor state of the library and urged other well-wishers to assist with renovations.