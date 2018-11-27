We are not there to make numbers: Gem Boys

Newly-promoted Zifa Eastern Region Division One side Manica Diamonds has vowed that they would survive relegation in their first season in the top-flight league.

BY GARISH PHIRI

The Manicaland-based side, sponsored by one of the country’s largest diamond mining company – Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), made it into the top-flight league when they took their points tally to an unassailable 69, with five matches to spare.

The Gem Boys, as they are affectionately known by their increasing fan base in the eastern border city, were confirmed Eastern Region Division One champions after second-placed Tenax fell to Bikita Minerals 3-2 at Lithium Stadium in Bikita.

The team’s management travelled to the company’s Harare branch in Borrowdale yesterday where they met with the some of the executive and board members during the unveiling of their trophy.

Lovet Wadawareva, the club’s vice-president, said they had targeted to stay in the elite league, in their first season.

“Normally, teams that secure promotion when they get into the league, the next level, they want to survive. They want to be able to show that they are a force to reckon with. If, by any chance, we manage to clinch any awards, then God will be with us,” he said.

The ZCDC chief executive officer, Morris Mpofu, was delighted with what the team had achieved.

“We are all excited today. It was a day of accolades. It was a day of achievement from morning, and we thank God for this. This is a brand-building project. It is a project to build the ZCDC brand, and which better place is it other than the soccer field that we can build this brand stronger.

“Soccer fans are an important constituency for social responsibility. ZCDC is sponsoring the soccer project to build its brand going forward; to build a following so that the people of Manicaland can have an identity that is embalmed in soccer,” he said.

The team is under the guidance of veteran coach Luke “Vahombe” Masomere.