War Vets leader in Chiredzi against by-elections

NATIONAL political commissar for the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), Francis Nhando says the ruling Zanu PF party will lose to the MDC Alliance if the party recalls its sitting councillors in Ward 2 and Ward 8 in Chiredzi West Constituency.

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

Zanu PF Masvingo province recently recommended the recalling of Ward 2 councillor, Obert Ngwenya, and Ward 8 councillor, Josphat Nzombe, for allegedly voting for Gibson Hwende of MDC Alliance as council chairperson ahead of the preferred party candidate, Blessing Mazinyani.

If the party’s national disciplinary committee endorses the recalling of the councillors, the party will have to approach the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to call for a by-election in the two wards.

Nhando told Southern Eye that it would be naïve for the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial executive to entertain holding by-elections at the moment.

“The problem is that Zanu PF has been hijacked by gangsters who don’t have the party at heart. The party ideology has been thrown down the drain by unprincipled opportunists who are only worried about lining up their pockets at the expense of the party,” he said.

“Looking at the crop of councillors Zanu PF has in council at the moment, no one is suitable to lead as council chair. I am sure they (Zanu PF councillors) made the right decision to vote for Hwende, even though he is from the opposition, because he has the leadership qualities. Even his deputy Ropafadzo Makumire, deserves to be in that position.”

Nhando said there was need to differentiate national development issues and party politics.

“There is a land cartel in Chiredzi that has grabbed every open space in the area that is causing unnecessary confusion in the party. They want to control Chiredzi Town Council so that they continue looting resources,” he said.

“There should be a forensic land audit in Chiredzi. That would expose why some of those thugs are fighting tooth and nail to destabilise council business over trivial issues in the name of weeding out traitors. The party should also sternly deal with them for undermining the authority of the President and bringing the party’s name into disrepute by claiming that their shady land deals have the blessing of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.”

Nhando said it was wrong for an individual to single out another person and accuse him of voting for the opposition in an election that was held by secret ballot.

“This is what I earlier on referred to as gangsterism. After all, in a democratic country like Zimbabwe, anyone is entitled to vote for a person of his or her own choice,” Nhando said.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial secretary for information and publicity, Ronald Ndava, could not be reached for comment as his phone went unanswered.