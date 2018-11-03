War vets confront Zanu PF over price hikes

FORMER freedom fighters and war collaborators in Mutoko have confronted Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial leadership over price hikes, demanding that government urgently addresses the issue.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Speaking during a Zanu PF meeting held at Mutoko centre recently, where Transport and Infrastructure Development minister Joel Biggie Matiza was the guest of honour, the ex-fighters bemoaned the current economic crisis and demanded a quick solution to price hikes which have spiralled beyond the reach of most ordinary citizens.

“As war collaborators, we are suffering. When is this going to end? The prices of fertilisers are going up. Today, here in Mutoko, a bag is going for $150. This means that there will be no farming activity this year. In shops, the prices are too high, nothing for us. Open your eyes and see. Please, provide solutions to this,” one of the war collaborators thundered.

Matiza, who is also Zanu PF Mashonaland East chairperson, blamed the economic problems on “saboteurs”.

“The President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) promised to deal with the situation at hand and he is going to deliver. We have met saboteurs who are hoarding goods and increasing prices. They want you to revolt against your government. They want to benefit while you are suffering. Our leaders are working flat out to address the situation,” he said.

“As of today, things are improving and by next week, there won’t be fuel queues. Your government is now allowing people to buy from outside the country.

Those saboteurs, who removed goods from shelves, are now in panic. I promise you that by the time we go to the (Zanu PF) conference, the economy will be stable.”

The meeting was attended by top Zanu PF officials from the province.