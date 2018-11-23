Upcoming musician courts Kapfupi

UPCOMING versatile musician Bezaleel Mhako has roped in comedian-cum-musician Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima on his first single, Chinhu Chacho, to bring humour to the jiti track that will be released today.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Mhako, who began his music career last month, told NewsDay Life & Style that his love for Kapfupi’s jiti music prompted him to join hands with the comedian.

“I am releasing a single titled Chinhu Chacho, which features Kapfupi. I didn’t think of any other musician because to me, he is the best when it comes to jiti music. He also brought some comedy to the track, and I hope many will enjoy it,” he said.

“The track encourages married people to have many children and the title came up when we were about to finalise the project. You know how comic Kapfupi is? He just said, ‘Let’s name it Chinhu Chacho’.”

The emerging musician said he was going to collaborate with many reputable musicians as he establishes himself in the music industry.

“I have more collaborations with established musicians that are lined up, which I believe will help me rise to the limelight. To potential fans, I say welcome the new and very promising baby in the music industry,” he said.