Understanding the new birth

AS soon as Jesus was justified, He was Recreated, ie made alive in spirit. The wonderful Scripture in Acts 13:33 rings a bell here, “God hath fulfilled the same unto us their children, in that he hath raised up Jesus again; as it is also written in the second psalm, Thou art my Son, this day have I begotten thee.” Right there, having met the demands of justice, in those awful surroundings He was “born again.” He had become the very Righteousness of God right there. You would want to remember that when you were born again, you received the resurrected Christ in newness of life. This life is eternal or everlasting ie unending.

We now understand Ephesians 2:10 in true light. In the Amplified Version it reads, “For we are God’s [own] handiwork (His workmanship), recreated in Christ Jesus, [born anew] that we may do those good works which God predestined (planned beforehand) for us [taking paths which He prepared ahead of time], that we should walk in them [living the good life which He prearranged and made ready for us to live].”

This is the legal side of the New Birth. In the mind of justice, we were Recreated down there at the time Christ was, because He is the Head of the Body, the Firstborn from among the dead. He was the first person ever born again. In His birth, the whole Body of Christ had the legal work accomplished for them. Our good life was prearranged in eternal divine counsel.

Jesus conquered the adversary but in the mind of justice I was with Him. When He stripped Satan of his authority and dominion, it was your victory and mine. We were there in the mind of justice. We put our heel upon the neck of the enemy; we stripped him of his authority; we left him defeated and broken, and then we were raised together with Christ. Satan is conquered.

The New Birth has been accomplished. The New Creation, in the mind of justice, has become effective, and now we are not only raised together with Christ, but we are seated with Him. In the mind of justice, every member of the Body of Christ is seated at the right hand of the Majesty on high. Divine justice recognises that we are totally one with Him. We are complete in Him. All that He did, He did for us.

He is the Head of the Body, and as the Head of the Body, He cannot be exalted so high but the Body is there with Him sharing in His glory, sharing in all of His victories.

Ephesians 1:4-6 previews this, “[4] According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love: [5] Having predestinated us unto the adoption of children by Jesus Christ to himself, according to the good pleasure of his will, [6] To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved.” The next verses swing into the vital; Ephesians 1:7-9, “[7] In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace; [8] Wherein he hath abounded toward us in all wisdom and prudence; [9] Having made known unto us the mystery of his will, according to his good pleasure which he hath purposed in himself.” Now we can see the background of the vital union with Christ.

We can understand what it means to have Him say in Philippians 2:13, Amplified, “[Not in your own strength] for it is God Who is all the while effectually at work in you [energising and creating in you the power and desire], both to will and to do [work] for His good pleasure and satisfaction and delight.”

We now comprehend Colossians 1:28-29? Amplified, “Him we preach and proclaim, warning and admonishing everyone and instructing everyone in all wisdom (comprehensive insight into the ways and purposes of God), that we may present every person mature (full-grown, fully initiated, complete, and perfect) in Christ (the Anointed One). 29 For this I labour [unto weariness], striving with all the superhuman energy which He so mightily enkindles and works within me.” Apostle Paul’s dream in Christ was to present every believer perfect, “without spot or wrinkle or any such thing.” We’re mature and have comprehensive insight into the ways and purposes of God. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.