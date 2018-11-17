Tragic end to beer sip row

A 27-YEAR-OLD Shamva man has been arrested for assaulting a fellow imbiber to death for taking a sip of his alcohol without his consent.

By Simbarashe Sithole

Witness Chidhuve (27) was reportedly having a beer drink at Masawu business centre at a local bar last Saturday when the now-deceased Bigboy Mufanebadza (34) approached him and grabbed his beer and took a sip.

A scuffle ensued and the two were ordered to leave the bar by the owner as they were causing a commotion.

The two went outside and Chidhuve allegedly slapped Mufanebadza, causing him to fall and hit his head against the concrete floor.

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati confirmed the case.

“We are investigating a murder case in Shamva where the suspect allegedly slapped the now deceased once and he fell on the veranda before vomiting alcohol until he died, so Chidhuve is assisting us with investigations,” Masikati said.

“As police we are condemning violence especially in public places like bars people are supposed to relax and interact peacefully.”