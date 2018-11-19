2018-11-19 newsday Towards a human-rights centred economy By newsday - November 19, 2018 Economic difficulties are a breeding ground for social unrest and repression. In that regard, we share this briefing highlighting our key areas of concern ahead of the 2019 National Budget Related posts: Global Fund injects $502 million into Zimbabwe Health FundZimdancehall used to lure youth voteChamisa supporter in court for assaulting Khupe ally12 people feared dead in Chinhoyi mine accidentSeptuagenarian arrested for removing council demarcation pegs‘Most cholera deaths occurred at health institutions’ Loading... Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.