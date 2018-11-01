Telecoms guru Zavazava on verge of making history

Zimbabwean top telecommunications expert, Cosmas Zavazava, will make history today if he is elected as director for the Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT) at the Geneva-based International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

Zavazava’s candidature for the post was endorsed by countries in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) in April and elections are due today in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, during this year’s ITU conference.

Addressing world ICT ministers and the plenipotentiary conference yesterday, ICT minister, Kazembe Kazembe said Zavazava was the best candidate to lead the BDT.

“Cosmas is a diligent, versatile and humble man. He speaks several languages and has vast diplomatic experience within and outside the ITU, with almost 20 years of experience in the development sector,” he said.

“Some of you have worked with him in disaster situations, and I am sure you can testify that he is undoubtedly a strategic asset to the ITU, who deserves your support. We are offering Dr Cosmas Zavazava to the ITU as a token of appreciation for the support that we have enjoyed and also our commitment to the work of the union. We are counting on you to support our offering to the union.”

Zavazava has over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications sector and has been an active and visible agent of the ITU’s development efforts for years, working across the world mobilising partnerships and resources.

Kazembe said the Zimbabwe government’s target was to grow the economy by at least 16% year-on-year on a sustained basis, with broadband as the lynchpin.

“With regards to the Vison 2020 targets, we are doing our best in fostering growth of the ICT sector, where we have witnessed unprecedented growth in the use of internet bandwidth; achieved 86% 3G population coverage,” he said.

“In our quest for an inclusive information society, we are using our Universal Service Fund to roll out community information centres in all corners of the country, connecting schools and health centres, mostly in rural and remote areas.”