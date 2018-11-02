Stanbic avails $20 000 for chemotherapy drugs

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has donated $20 000 in hard currency to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) for the purchase of chemotherapy drugs to cushion underprivileged patients against the prevailing turmoil in the money market.

BY Staff Reporter

Stanbic Bank board member, Kingston Kamba applauded the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for prioritising medication in foreign currency allocations, a move which allows banks to apply for funds on behalf of various registered medical stakeholders.

“As a bank, we are sensitive to the fact that given our current economic situation, it may not be as easy to acquire the medication without access to foreign currency,” he said.

Kamba said Stanbic Bank and CAZ enjoyed a strong relationship which spanned three years and this has seen the financial services institution constantly searching for different avenues through which it can make a difference in the lives of many Zimbabweans affected by cancer.

To that end, Stanbic Bank is working in liaison with CAZ to renovate the association’s hostel for cancer patients located at Harare Central Hospital.

Kamba said the hostel will house 45 cancer patients for free as they receive treatment from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

“We are glad to be a part of that project to re-commission the hostel and provide shelter for the patients who come from far and wide in search of treatment,” Kamba said.

The donation coincided with breast cancer awareness month and the institution pledged to play its part in fighting cancer by raising awareness and contributing funds towards the purchase of medication for several cancer patients through CAZ.

Last year, Stanbic Bank donated $10 000 to assist 65 patients.

CAZ treasurer and vice-chairman Alistair Don McDonald said the donation came at the most opportune time when patients were facing difficulties in accessing funds for medication.