Soldier supplies AK47 rifle, ammunition to armed robbers

A HARARE court last week heard that a soldier stationed at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks allegedly supplied a loaded AK47 assault rifle to four robbers who went on to commit a motor vehicle robbery in the city in April this year.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

This emerged when the soldier Munyaradzi Dambakurima and his alleged accomplices, Munyaradzi Mandizvidza, Valentine Mutasa, Wisdom Solomon and Howard Muzvidziwa, appeared before magistrate Lucy Mungwari, where they denied the charge.

According to the State, sometime in April this year, Dambakurima obtained an AK47 rifle and signed for several rounds of ammunition from his workplace, before giving it to his alleged accomplices.

On April 19, the complainant Witness Zuze was driving a Honda Fit vehicle in Waterfalls when Muzvidziwa allegedly waved him down brandishing an AK47 rifle supplied by Dambakurima. Muzvidziwa allegedly fired two shots towards complainant’s motor vehicle and one shot hit the right side of the vehicle, prompting Zuze to jump out fearing for his life.

Zuze allegedly dumped the car, leaving his $1 200 cash, two Samsung J5 mobile phones and the car keys on the ignition switch and proceeded to Southlea Park Police Station to make a report.

The detectives attended the scene and upon arrival, they recovered spent cartridges and a spare wheel which had been thrown out of the vehicle. The spent cartridges were taken to balistic experts for examination.

On April 27, the detectives intercepted Mandizvidza driving the stolen vehicle, leading to his arrest.

During interrogation, Mandizvidza implicated Mutasa and Solomon, leading to their arrest. The detectives later raided Muzvidziwa’s residence and recovered the AK47 rifle and 29 rounds of ammunition, an army drink bottle, aluminium cup and army uniform which were under his bed.

The trio then led the police to Dambakurima where the rifle’s issue voucher was recovered.

Trial continues on Wednesday with Epraim Zinyandu representing the State.