Rudo Boka’s hubby files for divorce

Prominent businesswoman Rudo Boka-Mutambanengwe, has been served with divorce papers by her husband, Noah Jabulani Mutambanengwe who is seeking dissolution of the couple’s marriage citing irreconcilable differences.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Through his lawyers, Dancel Fredrick and Associates, Mutambanengwe filed summons on November 7 against Boka, who is yet to respond to the application.

In his declaration, Mutambanengwe said in the event that the decree of divorce is granted by the High court, he was prepared to pay $100 per month towards the maintenance of the couple’s minor child born on September 13, 2016.

“Accordingly, the plaintiff seeks a decree of divorce by this honourable court. The parties have one child who lives with the defendant born on September 13, 2016. The plaintiff, being unemployed, offers the payment of maintenance of the minor child by him, in the sum of $100 per month,” he said.

Mutambanengwe said on August 8, 2015 he married Boka under the Marriages Act (Chapter 5:11). The marriage was still subsisting and was subject to an antenupital contract which was duly concluded on July 17, 2015.

“The relationship between the parties (Mutambanengwe and Boka) has irretrievably broken down to such an extent that there are no prospects of restoration of a normal marriage relationship in that: during the subsistence of the marriage, the plaintiff (Mutambanengwe) and the defendant (Boka) have had irreconcilable differences which have rendered them incompatible as husband and wife,” Mutambanengwe said.

He further said on account of their irreconcilable differences and incompatibility, they separated in March 2017 and since then, they have not been living together as husband and wife.

“The parties have become increasingly estranged such that there is no reasonable possibility that they may become reconciled through marriage counselling, treatment or reflection and the parties have lost love and affection for each other,” he said.

“During the course of the marriage the parties did not acquire any joint property and in any event the provision of their antenupital contract stipulated that each party would retain his or her property and not claim any maintenance from each other in the event of the dissolution of the marriage.”

Mutambanengwe also said he is only claiming for an order granting him reasonable access to the couple’s minor child and supervised access on alternative weekends as the child is still a minor.