Resident reports council for criminal negligence

A HARARE motorist has reported council to the police for criminal negligence after his car plunged into an unmarked ditch left by council workers on the road.

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA

The motorist, Tatenda Chagaresango, plunged into an unmarked drain left by council workers at the corner of Musasa Avenue and Crowborough Way in Mufakose last Sunday at around 7:40pm, and his Toyota Legend double-cab truck was severely damaged.

Chagaresango made a report at Marimba Police Station, which was recorded under case number 3702979/18.

According to the report, the ditch, dug by council workers doing repair works, was four metres long, 1,7m wide and 1,5m deep.

“I made the police report and will proceed to make a civil claim for the damages made on the car,” Chegaresango said.

Council spokesperson Michael Chideme said he would not comment to allow due process to take place since the matter was now being dealt with by the police.

“Since the matter has now been reported to the police, we await due processes to take place,” he said.

Council has been sued on several occasions for negligence after leaving open ditches without danger warning signs, causing many accidents

In January, council was forced to pay $3 000 at the last minute to save its vehicles from being attached by the Sheriff of the High Court after it failed to pay compensation to a woman who sustained injuries after falling into an unmarked drain.

The vehicle was attached after several efforts to get the $3 000 awarded to Sihle Ncube (50) by High Court judge Justice Davison Foroma were unsuccessful.

Ncube sustained a broken leg and bruises on both legs and face when she fell into an unmarked drain in Mbare, in July 2016. Council has also lost several cases of negligence previously.