Radio station hosts Cassper

ALPHA Media Holding’s Heart and Soul Radio’s Unsigned Hype show duo of Lennon “Mic Sprinter” Gwara and Takudzwa “Angel TK” Kudiwa will, this afternoon, host South African rapper Cassper Nyovest for an exclusive lunch interview, in the build-up to his headline slot with compatriot Prince Kaybee at the RSVP gig at Glamis Arena in Harare this Saturday.

BY KENNEDY NYAVAYA

The digital radio programme, produced by Ian P Universal, is an effort to prop up hip-hop at a time the urban culture is fast gaining clout, especially among millennials.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Mic Sprinter confirmed the live broadcast with Cassper Nyovest, who is expected to land today.

“Tomorrow (today) we are going to do a lunch (broadcast) with Cassper Nyovest, doing an interview and video cover of his experience in Zimbabwe,” he said, adding that they would also have a phone interview with the star before he goes on stage at Glamis Arena, come Saturday.

According to Mic Sprinter, the two-hour platform, which airs every Saturday between 8am and 10am, is a space to expose talent to their audience.

“Basically, the show is about hip-hop and we are bringing new artistes from both Zimbabwe and the continent; we do interviews with them,” he said.

“We offer new artistes who are going to blow up chances to get signed by Sony or Universal.”

The Unsigned Hype team, who work not only as radio personalities, but TV presenters and male models, is also set to host South Africa’s Da Les and Zambia’s Roberto among other established and fledgling artistes.

“It is a Heart and Soul programme and we, being sponsored by the likes of Events Evolution and other events organisers in Zimbabwe, it is going to be the benchmark set for any event.”