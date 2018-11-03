Public no longer respects the law, police: Matanga

POLICE Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga yesterday admitted that the general public no longer respected the law and its enforcers.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

Officiating at the Zimbabwe Republic Police Staff College 2018 graduation in Harare, Matanga claimed police officers were now being harassed by members of the public.

“The reason why I was late for the ceremony is because I was briefing my superiors, they were asking me why the police were being harassed by the general public. What’s going on?” he said.

“I could not respond to that question. The only thing that I could say was that we should also look at the people themselves and see how they are and how they behave. These days, they are colour blind. When they see a red robot, they just proceed.

“These days, it does not surprise us to see people drinking while driving, getting involved in an accident while on the phone, that is all I could say.

The police are the aides of the king, that is why they are given uniforms. If you see yourself arguing with the police or beating up the police, then something is not right.”

The Staff College principal Senior Assistant Commissioner Angeline Guvamombe said the year 2018 ushered in a new dispensation of academic excellency, as the college moved a step further in rebranding to become an affiliate of the University of Zimbabwe.

A total of 436 students, among them 131 females, graduated with certificates and diplomas in various fields related to law, security and business.