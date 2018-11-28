Protest over economy frivolous: Zanu PF youths

THE Zanu PF youth league yesterday described the protest against the worsening economic situation in the country by the opposition as “frivolous” and accused the MDC of being responsible for the deteriorating situation.

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Monday announced that his party would stage a mass protest tomorrow over the deteriorating economic situation under Zanu PF rule, increased taxation, fuel shortages, and “stolen” elections.

But Zanu PF youth secretary Pupurai Togarepi said the opposition party was overstretching the ruling party’s patience by protesting on flimsy reasons just to derail President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s development agenda.

He said the opposition was abusing the democratic space guaranteed by Mnangagwa, adding he had already mobilised youths to protect party property during the demonstration.

“We noted with concern that the opposition is planning what they call a peaceful march on November 29, 2018 in Harare,” Togarepi said.

“The purpose of this so-called peaceful demonstration is to cause mayhem and despondency in our peaceful Zimbabwe as what happened on August 1, 2018. We don’t say people should not demonstrate, but not demonstrate without good reasons. The economic reasons are frivolous. After all, they invited sanctions to the country and always want to blackmail the country and deny it of investors.”

The Zanu PF youths “restrained ourselves” during the August 1 protests to respect peaceful co-existence, he added.

“In view of the impending demonstration by ‘thugs’ and ‘stupids’, we would like to encourage the general citizenry and the business community to safeguard their property against the merchants of violence who engineered the same on 1 August 2018. On its party, the league will safeguard the property against any harm. Any attempt to destroy property belonging to the party will not be taken lightly,” Togarepi said.

Asked what he meant by protecting and resisting any attempt on the party’s property, Togarepi said the youths guarding the party properties would be vigilant and report any threats to the police.

“For the moment, we are protecting our property and I hope nobody will provoke us into any confrontation. We are peaceful people led by a peaceful man, President Mnangagwa.”

He said the protests were an attempt to force Zanu PF into negotiations for a unity government, which destroys the whole process of holding elections when “losers want to impose themselves into power”.

Togarepi said the party was also ready to defend its victory in the just-ended elections if it becomes threatened.