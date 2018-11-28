Protest over economy frivolous: Zanu PF youths

THE Zanu PF youth league yesterday described the protest against the worsening economic situation in the country by the opposition as “frivolous” and accused the MDC of being responsible for the deteriorating situation.
BY EVERSON MUSHAVA
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Monday announced that his party would stage a mass protest tomorrow over the deteriorating economic situation under Zanu PF rule, increased taxation, fuel shortages, and “stolen” elections.
But Zanu PF youth secretary Pupurai Togarepi said the opposition party was overstretching the ruling party’s patience by protesting on flimsy reasons just to derail President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s development agenda.
He said the opposition was abusing the democratic space guaranteed by Mnangagwa, adding he had already mobilised youths to protect party property during the demonstration.
“We noted with concern that the opposition is planning what they call a peaceful march on November 29, 2018 in Harare,” Togarepi said.
“The purpose of this so-called peaceful demonstration is to cause mayhem and despondency in our peaceful Zimbabwe as what happened on August 1, 2018. We don’t say people should not demonstrate, but not demonstrate without good reasons. The economic reasons are frivolous. After all, they invited sanctions to the country and always want to blackmail the country and deny it of investors.”
The Zanu PF youths “restrained ourselves” during the August 1 protests to respect peaceful co-existence, he added.
“In view of the impending demonstration by ‘thugs’ and ‘stupids’, we would like to encourage the general citizenry and the business community to safeguard their property against the merchants of violence who engineered the same on 1 August 2018. On its party, the league will safeguard the property against any harm. Any attempt to destroy property belonging to the party will not be taken lightly,” Togarepi said.
Asked what he meant by protecting and resisting any attempt on the party’s property, Togarepi said the youths guarding the party properties would be vigilant and report any threats to the police.
“For the moment, we are protecting our property and I hope nobody will provoke us into any confrontation. We are peaceful people led by a peaceful man, President Mnangagwa.”
He said the protests were an attempt to force Zanu PF into negotiations for a unity government, which destroys the whole process of holding elections when “losers want to impose themselves into power”.
Togarepi said the party was also ready to defend its victory in the just-ended elections if it becomes threatened.
josphat mugadzaweta
hey you grandpa youth, let your party fix the economy such that we may stop protesting
Anonymous
Chakachaya hatimire omorow its our day Tajamuka muriko here uko
Vision
The same old tired & expired scare tactics by zanupf can no longer work anymore. Not even a kid in kindergarten can pay attention to such silly threats. ED doesn’t own democracy in Zim, it is provided for by the constitution & MDC doesn’t have to justify themselves to Zanupf youth for anything
eliasha
Very very frivolous indeed this intended demo and i wonder who will join this Chamisa guy this time around after labelling the last lot he commandeered STUPID, i would not want to conclude at this juncture that it will be a sea of STUPID people because few sympathisers may turn up meaning to say people are now getting wiser and shaking off the STUPIDITY tag, lets wait and see.
maprocop, the fuhrer
imi sekuru togarepi, just shut up, Mnangagwa haasi iye ane democracy wanzwa. democracy is in the constitution, what type of abuse you talking about. Chamisa granted democracy inthe constitution not by Ed.
ever green
You remove Mugabe muchiti cleaning mess around the President upto now ndiyani akasungwa,Mbavha dze zanu kuba chete isu povho tofira yatisina kupara to much tax kuvarombo kwanzi president is fixing economy ipi yacho iye zvino gore rakwana chaitwa hapana kungo hukuru chete pasi ne mhandu imi muri imi mhandu dzacho .Kwanzi MDC ndiyo yakaunza sanction ko pamuri kuba mari yenyika muri kuisa muhomwe ye MDC here,Mari ye maDiamonds makaisa kupi basa kuti uraya tax chino tax Zanu you failed chete chete
Makumbinde
Ana Togerapi, mushashaya kwekunogara, Hatichada hatichatya tajamuka. Just try to get into our way you will learn that shiri yakabvuta rekeni. You will regret. Ende tajamuka zvachose. Hapana hapana, munhu wese ajamuka
Maphozho Saruchera
Zimbabwe needs some kind of a Patriot Act that enables the arrest of people like Chamisa who call for the maintenance of sanctions against the country knowing fully that it impedes economic growth – then turn around and say they want to demonstrate against Government’s failure to fix the economy.
Nobleman Runyanga
The opposition is desperate for power and the so called protest against economic challenges is merely ostensible. The opposition does not have anyone’s welfare at heart except its own. It is attempting to use its gullible followers to fight its self-serving battles.
Mukanya
Can the ZANU PF Youths identify The Economy or what is called Economy?
Anonymous
People shall be demonstrating against economic hardships. I will give a few examples:-
Mugabe Error
Bread .90c
2kg Sugar $1.80
1kg Meat $3.50
2L c/oil $3.00
Geisha soap .90c
Munangagwa Error
Bread $1.50
2kg sugar $4.00
1kg Meat $11.00
2L c/oil $8.00
Geisha soap $2.80.
The list is endless including shortages, taxes, high fines, etc and you wonder why a government is doing that to its own people. Pupurai ita mushe.
Mildred Zvimba
Zanu imboko