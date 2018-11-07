POY breaks sabbatical with ’jam’

AWARD-WINNING Bulawayo hip-hop sensation POY — real name Nicholas Muchinguri — has launched a comeback into the limelight with a new single titled Bahle, dedicated to “beautiful women”.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The track is making waves on radio stations such as Star FM, ZiFM, khulumanI FM, Skyz Metro FM and others.

POY has lined up a launch party for his latest offering at the Zansibar Hostess Bar in Bulawayo this Saturday night.

“After taking a long time away from music, I had a lot of time to just focus on sharpening my writing skills. The song is a feel-good summer jam that celebrates the beauty of women in Bulawayo, it is only right to do so seeing there are a lot of beautiful ladies in the city,” he said.

“I am happy with the response so far. We are doing well on radio, in nightclubs and on social media. The response is amazing, and this has pushed me to do a video for the track. I thank everyone who is vibing to Bahle.”

POY teamed up with Harare-based producer Rayo Beats for the summer track, which is influenced by a kwaito feel which has become a phenomenon in Bulawayo. Other artistes known for fusing kwaito with hip-hop are Cal_Vin, Thabbz, Guluva Se7en and Mlue Jay.

“I have always had an idea to keep evolving my style and try to be different in a market saturated with very traditional hip-hop sounds. So we decided to do a kwaito feel to the song, it’s a feel-good party song for the summer,” he said.