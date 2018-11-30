Potraz bails out schools for the disabled

THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), through its Universal Services Fund (USF) facility, on Wednesday handed over 59 laptops to four schools that cater for pupils with disabilities countrywide.

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

“The authority hopes that these interventions will go a long way in alleviating the challenges facing people with disabilities as well as in creating an environment conducive for equal access to information,” Potraz director-general Gift Machengete said at the handover ceremony.

“In an increasingly digital age, information communication technologies have the potential of making significant improvements on the lives of people living with disabilities, allowing them to improve their social, cultural, political and economic integration into communities.”

Mcketuarn Primary School in Bulawayo and Karoi High School got 13 laptops each, Dorothy Duncan (10) and Jairos Jiri Centre (23).

Potraz recently donated 16 desktop computers to Emerald Hill School of the Deaf, 29 to Capota High School, Harare and Bulawayo City libraries (15 each), and a multipurpose printer, projector and a desktop computer to St Giles.

The USF is funded by contributions from all local telecommunication companies and is being used to build connectivity infrastructure in remote areas.