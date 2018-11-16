Police swoop on Chivayo, Ginimbi at court

Controversial businessmen Wicknell Chivayo and Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure were yesterday picked up separately at the Harare Magistrates’ Court by the police for questioning.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development.

“I can confirm the arrest of Genius Kadungure in connection with tax evasion, in which the State was prejudiced of $22 million,”he said.

“Chivayo has not been arrested, but was assisting police with investigations.”

Chivayo, who was early this month cleared of charges of conning Chegutu MP Dexter Nduna (Zanu PF), was picked up while coming for another fraud case, where he is alleged to have fleeced Zimbabwe Power Company of $5 million in a botched tender deal.

It is not clear if the developments were connected to Norton MP Temba Mliswa’s tweet, where he called for Chivayo’s arrest over his involvement in an alleged bribery case of former ZPC board chairperson Stanley Nyasha Kazhanje.

Mliswa early this week said Kazhanje was supposed to be arrested together with Chivayo, as they both committed a crime.

“While Kazhanje (former ZPC chair) was arrested on allegations of receiving a $10 000 bribe from Chivayo, isn’t corruption two-way, unless it’s a set up? What of the one who proffered the bribe?” Mliswa queried on his Twitter account.

Kadungure was also arrested while coming out of the courtroom, where he is on trial for duping Nduna and gold dealer Ivon Gatawa of R1,5 million in a botched mining equipment supply deal.

He was arrested by detectives from the CID Commercial Crimes Division.

Earlier in court, Kadungure denied allegations of duping Gatawa and Nduna.

Kadungure said he would not have taken the money if he knew it was coming from Chivayo, as he had never had any business deals with him, although the two knew each other through social party events.

When asked by prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu why he did not implicate Chivayo during his initial arrest, Kadungure said the police knew the businessman was involved, but were reluctant to arrest him because of his political connections.

He said Chivayo was untouchable at the time and the police could not arrest him.

When asked why he paid back part of the money, which he alleged was taken from the complainants, Kadungure said he wanted to maintain his reputation.

He said he went to every office that mattered, including meeting former First Lady Grace Mugabe, to have the case resolved.

Kadungure said he had Chivayo’s recordings apologising and telling people that his (Kadungure) hands were clean.

Magistrate Morgan Nemadire rolled over the matter to November 30 for ruling.