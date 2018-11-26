Nyikadzino joins Sheasham

VETERAN mentor John Nyikadzino has joined ambitious Zifa Central Region Division one outfit Sheasham from Nichrut.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The division one outfit has been trying without success to get into the top-flight league.

However, after finishing on fifth position in the just-ended season, they believe that in Nyikadzino, they have found the man who can lead them to the promised land.

The former Chapungu gaffer penned a two-year contract with the Gweru-based side, with qualification into the elite league his brief.

Sheasham chairperson Malvern Paradza told NewsDay Sport yesterday that they had hired the nomadic coach to lead their team into the Premier League.

“We have roped in John Nyikadzino and I can confirm that he signed a two-year contract with his mandate being to lead us into the Premier League.

“We recently held interviews and he came out number one. He is a man who has seen it all in Division One football.

“He led Chapungu and Nichrut into the premiership, and with the experience he has amassed, we expect him to lead our team to the upper league.

“For us, this year was a learning curve. We had set a top four target of which we failed to achieve because we ended up on fifth position.

“We had set a target for the coach who was there (Jairos Tapera), but they did not achieve, so we have decided to change the technical team.

“In this case, Nyikadzino will bring his preferred team to partner him in achieving the goals we have set for him,” he said.

Nyikadzino had been on the sidelines for the last five Premier League matches after he was injured in a road accident.

He is, however, expected to return in time for next season’s Central Region battle for the sole ticket into the top-flight league.

The veteran gaffer is credited for leading Chapungu back into the premiership in 2014, and turning the airforce side into a force to reckon with.

He also engraved his name into the history books, as he for the first time helped a Shurugwi-based side into the premiership.