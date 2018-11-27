No rain fears for Ammara, Mr Eazi concert

ORGANISERS of the Ammartia Ignite concert to be headlined by Nigerian star Mr Eazi alongside Ammara Brown at Glamis Arena in Harare this Friday have assured fans not to worry about the rains as they had made adequate provisions in case it rained on the night.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Concert spokesperson Blessing Mbinga told NewsDay Life & Style they were closely monitoring the weather patterns for alternative planning.

“We seem to be good to go with light showers. The rain does not affect us, but in the event that it rains heavily towards the days, we may need to reconsider the layout and the staging to afford our fans some shelter,” he said.

Mbinga said show preparations were at an advanced stage with Mr Eazi expected to touch down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Thursday.

“All is going smoothly, our guest artiste will be arriving in the country on Thursday ahead of the big show that will feature some of our top stars such as dancehall singers Winky D and Jah Signal, Nutty O, Judgment Yard, Chengeto Brown, ExQ, Takura and songstress Tammy Moyo alongside wheel spinners DJ Iroq and DJ Selecta Base,” he said.

Mr Eazi and Ammara are set to rekindle their studio ’romance’ after the former featured on the songstress’ track, Svoto — a love song with an energetic vibe and a traditional African sound infused with sungura rhythm.

Mbinga said advance tickets for the concert were available on Webtickets at $10, $5 for students, while those who want to be in the VIP arena will have to part with $50.

Ammara recently told NewsDay Life & Style that fans should expect more than just a show as there was a lot of investment made into the concert.