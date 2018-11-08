Nichrut give up fight

PROMOTED Nichrut appears to be giving up hope of survival in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League even though they still have two games to save themselves from relegation.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The Shurugwi-based team occupy the last relegation slot with 33 points, and will need to win their remaining two matches and hope that results elsewhere go in their favour.

They play Triangle away in their next fixture before concluding their campaign at home against former champions Dynamos.

Mathematically, they still stand a slim chance of surviving relegation, but interim coach Michael Ngore sees no light at the end of the tunnel.

“We have tried everything humanly possible. Of course we will fight, but it’s now out of our hands or maybe other forces will come into play to save us from this situation,” said Ngore.

“Other teams’ results can also have an impact, but right now it’s out of our hands or maybe we need divine intervention. I came here too late. We had five games to play but I cannot give that one as an excuse for this failure.”

Ngore took over from John Nyikadzino who was injured in a traffic accident on his way to a match against Harare City at the end of September.

He won the match resoundingly, but that has been his only victory. He has drawn two and lost two since then, in a run that has seen his side slumping deep into the murky waters.

“The ship is sinking in our eyes. We failed to get results when we still had a realistic chance so now we are banking on other teams. It’s painful,” Ngore said.

At 33 points, Nichrut can only finish with a maximum 39, and that means they can only overtake Chapungu and Bulawayo Chiefs, hoping these two lose all their remaining matches.

Chapungu have 37 points, while Chiefs are a point above the army side while Yadah have 39 points, and should be able to easily cross the line.

That leaves Nichrut, Chapungu and Chiefs in a fierce battle to avoid the last relegation slot, with one of the three set to join Shabanie Mine, Mutare City and Bulawayo City who have already been demoted.

Chapungu play Yadah next in what should be an exciting relegation six-pointer, before winding up their campaign with a clash against Caps United.

Their run-in looks very daunting, but they just need to get three points from those two matches to secure their stay, and it’s likely that they will get them.

Bulawayo Chiefs need two points from their remaining two matches at home to Highlanders and away to ZPC Kariba to secure their stay.