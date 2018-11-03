NewsDay scribe selected for SA Sanlam Summer School

NEWDAY business reporter Tatira Zwinoira has been selected to participate in the five-day Sanlam Summer School for Financial Journalists scheduled for next week in Johannesburg, South Africa.

By Freeman Makopa

The summer school is intended to contribute to good journalism by providing training for young financial journalists. Initially designed for South African journalists, the summer school was opened up to journalists from other African countries in 2013.

Zimnat group marketing executive Angela Mpala said: “Zimnat was given the opportunity to sponsor a Zimbabwean journalist as part of its own contribution to promoting good financial journalism.”

Mpala said the sponsorship was aimed at contributing to the development of insightful financial reporting skills in the country.

“As one of the country’s leading insurance and financial services groups, Zimnat appreciates the importance of empowering young journalists to sharpen their business reporting skills,” Mpala said.

“It is our hope that by providing this sponsorship, we will be able to contribute to the development of insightful financial reporting skills on the part of the journalist being sponsored and that this will contribute to good business and financial reporting generally.”