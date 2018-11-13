NewsDay Cartoon 13 – 11 – 18

CBZ net income up 16,8% to $27,8m
Junta, spooks, scribes enter Zanu PF primaries
Paintings returned after 20 years
Residents demand stake in mayoral election
ERC blames authorities for failing to create platform for free, fair elections
Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary
MAN KENYA
For your information ED, the same illict wealth will be used to buy their freedom.
What criteria will you use to form a watertight investigating team to produce the necessary results?
This is Africa, a continent of wonders!