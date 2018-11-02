Mutuma rallies Nichrut in relegation fight

Nichrut forward Rodrick Mutuma is convinced his side still have a big chance of preserving their Premier Soccer League status although they are faced with three daunting fixtures in the home stretch.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League novices have had an indifferent season and sit deep in the murky waters with 31 points on their tally and are four points from safety.

Nichrut could join the relegated trio of Shabanie Mine, Bulawayo City and Mutare City if they lose their next assignment.

However, despite the predicament, Mutuma has insisted that Nichrut do have ambition and has urged his teammates to display it in the race for survival.

To enhance their chances of surviving relegation, the Shurugwi side must win all the remaining matches, starting with Herentals, who they meet tomorrow at Ascot Stadium and hope that the other teams in the dogfight drop points.

After the Herentals tie, they will take the tough trip to Triangle, before they host Dynamos to conclude their season.

“I am looking at this competition thinking we have a big chance and are capable of winning every game so that we can be able to survive,” Mutuma.

“In my mind, I know we can do it, so if we apply ourselves correctly we can win all the remaining games and save our team.

“We have respect for the teams that we are going to play, but it’s a do-or-die affair, what matters most for us is surviving. We know if we lose, we will go down and that’s something we will fight to avoid.”

Since joining the Shurugwi side during the mid-season break, the self-styled Prince has banged four goals and is hopeful of scoring more to help save Nichrut from the chop.

“I hope my contribution will help the team survive.

“The message has always been clear to everyone. The team’s objective since the beginning has been to avoid relegation.

“We have the ambition to improve on our performance. We have lost many games, but I still believe that we can do better.”

Nichrut recently roped in Micheal Ngore to steer the ship out of the danger zone in the absence of injured coach John Nyikadzino who was ruled out for the rest of the season.