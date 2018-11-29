Mutare armed robbers nabbed

TWO suspected robbers linked to a spate of violent armed robberies and rape in Mutare appeared in court on Tuesday, facing 24 counts of robbery.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The suspects, who were arrested on Monday, were allegedly found in possession of four blood-stained machetes, two catapults, and two torches used in the commission of the crimes.

Artwell Murwisi (28) from Harare and Prosper Mudzingwa (20) from Kadoma appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe and were not asked to plead. They were remanded in custody to December 11.

According to the State, Mudzingwa was positively identified by some of the complainants.

Prosecutor Fletcher Karombe told the court that on October 15, the accused persons, together with their alleged accomplices, who are still at large, broke into Sydney Mutapani’s house in Greenside and stole $735 and some household goods.

On the same night, they allegedly broke into Dumisani Nyathi’s house in the same suburb, where they struck Nyathi with a machete on the right hand and once on the forehead and left him for dead.

They took away a Samsung laptop, a Vodaphone cellphone, $1 000 and some household goods.

The suspects and their accomplices committed other robberies using the same modus operandi.