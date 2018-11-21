Music group to launch debut album

The Vine Music group is set to launch its debut 13-track album titled Musandipfuure, at the Harare International Conference Centre on Sunday.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

In his address at a Press conference in Harare yesterday, The Vine Music public relations officer Brightwell Muruko said having travelled extensively within the Sadc region in their four year journey in music, they were excited to launch their first album.

“The Vine Music was formed in 2014 and is affiliated to the Harare City Centre Seventh day Adventist Church. As a music group, our mandate is to spread the gospel of a soon coming Saviour Jesus Christ, who is the true vine and we are the branches,” he said.

“Our ministry is an attempt to bridge the praise and worship experience gap and bring a solemn sound, supported by instruments within our adventist culture of music. The Vine Music consists of 15 musician pianists, sound engineers and singers.”

Muruko said the launch would be graced by a full 40-piece orchestra set, opera singers and a live band from South Africa, set to arrive in the country a day before the concert as well as some surprise gospel greats from Mzansi.

The Vine Music PR officer said on the day, doors would open at 1600hrs for the red carpet and the concert would begin at 1700hrs.

“The concert is free, as our aim is to ensure that everyone comes and experience this worship extravaganza with us. Interested people can visit our website, social media platforms for a link to book their tickets and secure a seat. This will enable a smooth flow of logistics on the day of the event,”Muruko said.

“This will be a first in the gospel industry in Zimbabwe for an Acapella group to perform, accompanied by such musical excellence.”.