Music Crossroads extends invitation

MUSIC Crossroads Academy-Zimbabwe is inviting bands with members aged between 13 and 21 to register for its annual music competition, Imagine Festival, which is pencilled for December 8.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The ultimate winners will secure tickets to the international festival set for the Netherlands in September next year.

The academy’s head of pedagogy, Emmanuel Mujuru, told NewsDay Life & Style that the registration process for the fiesta was underway and would close on December 3.

“Solos are not permitted because the goal is to support team building, so the band should have either five or six members. The registration process is currently in progress, and there is no limit on the number of bands,” he said.

“Every genre is welcome. We don’t have specifications as to what type of music is expected. Just bring IDs of band members to our offices and get registered. The best will receive a prize in the form of air tickets to the finals in Netherlands. Music Crossroads pays for all airfares, accommodation and local transport costs in Europe.”

In 2013, Were band scooped the international prize in Brussels, Belgium. In 2016, Jesa scooped it in Zagreb, Croatia. In 2017 ,Zimbabwe was represented by Dindingwe, but unfortunately, the band did not make it and this year Kweseka band from Victoria Falls went to the finals, but was also unsuccessful.

Mujuru said the competitions would be held at the Music Crossroads Academy in Harare and they were working on having guest performers to grace the event.

“We sometimes have guest artistes gracing the occasion, but it depends on our ability to pay them. This time around, we are likely to have Jesa and other bands groomed by Music Crossroads, who are within our reach in as far as costs are concerned,” he said.