Mukanya to bring tidings of healing

CHIMURENGA music fans across the country, who missed out on the magical moment with the legend Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo when he came for the one-off Big Bira show in Harare in April, will have an opportunity to make up for their loss.

Mukanya will be back for another homecoming show in December. The expedition — dubbed the Peace Tour — will also provide Mukanya’s fans an opportunity to reflect on the troubled times that Zimbabwe has experienced over the years, with the view to feed into the ongoing healing and reconciliation discourse in the country.

“Zimbabwe has gone through the (liberation) war, Gukurahundi, 2008 violence and many phases, but there has not been a peace and reconciliation process, and that’s where Mukanya is coming in. Even government has acknowledged this by operationalising the Peace and Reconciliation Commission,” Chimurenga Music Company spokesperson,Blessing Vava told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday.

The Lion of Zimbabwe, who proved during the bira that he has not lost his mojo despite the many years in the Diaspora, has lined up several shows across the country as part of the Peace Tour that would see him perform in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, Victoria Falls, Kariba, Masvingo and Beitbridge.

Vava said although they were yet to finalise the exact date of Mukanya’s arrival in the country, it would be in the first week of December.

He said they had also decided to give upcoming musicians an opportunity to rub shoulders with Mukanya on stage rather than use “big names” as supporting acts.

“The supporting acts will not be dominated by the so-called big artistes. Our approach is to give the upcoming musicians a chance. That’s why we have put out a call to invite the upcoming musicians and those who have not been exposed from the hosting cities and towns to come forward and be considered as supporting acts. This is Mukanya’s own initiative to support upcoming musicians,” he said.

Mukanya shared the stage with Tuku, Winky D, Gary Tight, Diana Samkange and Sulumani Chimbetu during the Big Bira.

Vava said the tour was being jointly promoted by Chimurenga Music Company and Entertainment Republic who promoted the Big Bira in April this year, where Mukanya performed in the country for the first time in 14 years.

He said fans around the country should expect fireworks during the tour.

“As always, Mukanya is greying better with age like wine. Those who attended the Big Bira can testify that he remains one of the finest performers this country has ever had,” he said.