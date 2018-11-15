MSU student hangs self

POLICE in Gweru are investigating a case in which a 24-year-old Midlands State University (MSU) student reportedly hanged himself in Senga high-density suburb, for unknown reasons.

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

It has been alleged that on Mondayat around 5am, the now-deceased identified as Walter Tamera, who was a fourth-year student at MSU, arrived at his residential place in the company of his roommate.

At around 7.30am on the same day, the roommate woke up and discovered Tamera’s body hanging from a toilet roof truss with an electric cable around his neck.

A report was made to Senga police, who said investigations were still in progress.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Ishmael Goko said it was unfortunate that people were still resorting to suicide.

“We are appealing to members of the public to ensure that they always seek counselling from third parties as this incident could have been avoided,” he said.