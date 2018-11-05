Mhere steals Zimpraise fiesta

RENOWNED gospel musician Mathias Mhere stole the show with a thrilling performance at the Zimpraise International Gospel and Music Summer 2018 Festival at Harare Gardens at the weekend, where the high-flying interdenominational gospel choir had roped him in for its Season 11 live DVD recording.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The audience’s craving for Mhere’s performance became evident when they started shouting his name after the master of ceremonies had called him onto the stage.

Mhere did not disappoint, as he performed his trendsetting tracks Matables, Sahwira, Ziya Rangu and Jehovha that were spiced with energetic dances.

The audience could not get enough of him even after he had finished his set as they started calling for his return to the stage, “Ngaadzoke! (Let him come back). One more! Once more!”

The performance became more exciting when he started doing the trending dances kanjiva dance on stage.

Mhere was featured by Zimpraise Choir, as it recorded live his tracks Sahwira and Munhu kuVanhu and the performance was also on point.

Zimpraise’s fiesta was all lit, from the opening performance by Zimpraise Kids, where young musician Denzel Musekiwa electrified the dance floor as he led the junior choir on the song Ndodada Naye Jesu.

The show closed with live recording of song Tamirira Jesu led by Wencilus “Mpostori Wency” Makungisa, who went on stage by public demand.

Several musicians, including Wenyasha Chingono, Janet Manyowa, Leon Mwana waJose, psalmist Josh Kays and Kuda Mandizvidza, also performed.

The live DVD recording, which was done in two phases, was also blazed with performances led by visually-impaired Tembela Sibanda, Nicholas “Chonye” Chirunga, Israel Sebenzo, Melissa Makwasha, Takudzwa Dzinga, Eli Mambo, Ellard and Sharon Manyonganise-Cherai.

The multi-award winning choir also roped in Purple Signs to incorporate sign language on the DVD.

Zimpraise chief executive officer Joseph Madziyire expressed gratitude to all who contributed to make the weekend event a success.

“I want to appreciate First Mutual Life who have been our sponsors for six years and CAPS Pharmaceuticals which came in for the first time. The gates were open because of them, let’s appreciate them. I also want to thank all who have worked to make this event a success,” he said.