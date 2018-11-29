Man beats up wife for shunning matrimonial bed

A GURUVE man was taken to court yesterday for severely assaulting his wife after she allegedly refused to sleep on their matrimonial bed, where he had trysts with his girlfriends.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Solomon Matsika (42) of Kufandirori village, pleaded not guilty to contravening Section 3 (I) (a) of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 05:16 (physical abuse) before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.

Matsika was granted $50 bail and is to appear on December 14 for trial.

The State alleges that on October 31, Matsika was told by his wife Soida Mahachi (41) that she was no longer comfortable sleeping on their matrimonial bed because she had been informed that he had used the same bed with his several girlfriends.

Mahachi demanded a new bed and an altercation ensued, leading to Matsika assaulting his wife with open hands.

He allegedly fled the scene when she fell unconscious. Mahachi was taken to Guruve District Hospital, where she was admitted for three days.

Spiwe Makarichi represented the State.