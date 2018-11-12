Man arrested over brother’s ‘mysterious’ death

POLICE in Mashonaland Central have arrested a Chiweshe man for allegedly killing his sibling while sharing the same bed on Wednesday night.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Knowledge Bakasa (38), of Mungwandura village under Chief Negomo, is in police custody following the “mysterious” death of his brother Rutendo (41).

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati confirmed the case.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a murder case in Chiweshe, where a younger brother cannot tell who killed his elder brother while they were sleeping together in the same room,” Masikati said.

Masikati said on November 7, the two brothers went to Muchirikuenda business centre, where Knowledge bought some relish and left the now-deceased drinking beer.

Around 9pm, the deceased came back and found the food ready, which they ate together before retiring to bed.

The suspect woke up the following morning to see his brother in a pool of blood, with bruises all over the body, while a shovel with blood stains was recovered next to the corpse.

“The police attended the scene and arrested Knowledge since he failed to explain what had happened to his brother as they were sleeping in the same room,” he said.

In another incident, the bodies of two Grade 7 pupils, who drowned in Dande River in Guruve on Tuesday last week after writing their examinations, were finally retrieved last Thursday by the police.

The two, Lazarus Kaweto and Elias Lapken, failed to swim and drowned while their colleagues fled.

Masikati warned schoolchildren to avoid swimming in rivers or crossing flooded rivers.

“We are urging schoolchildren to desist from swimming in rivers and crossing flooded rivers since we are losing a lot of innocent lives to drowning,” he said.