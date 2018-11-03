Magaya in court over HIV ‘cure’

CONTROVERSIAL Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) leader Walter Magaya was arrested and brought to court yesterday following his sensational claim early this week that he had found a cure for HIV and Aids.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Magaya (33) appeared before Harare magistrate Elisha Singano facing charges of contravening section 40 (1) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act over a misleading advertisement of his HIV and Aids cure drug, Aguma.

He was granted $300 bail and remanded to November 29.

The clergyman, who was represented by Everson Chatambudza, Admire Rubaya and Oliver Marwa, was ordered to report once a week at Waterfalls Police Station, surrender title deeds of a property in Waterfalls and not to interfere with witnesses.

It is the State’s case that on October 31 this year, Magaya allegedly made an advertisement on Yadah TV of Aguma medicine which he claimed to be a cure for HIV, cancer and other incurable ailments.

The State alleges Magaya further made a claim on Aretha Medical website, www.arethamedical.com that his Aguma medicine could cure HIV, Aids and other cancer-related diseases.

On the website, Magaya claimed that they had conducted some clinical trials and concluded that Aguma could cure the diseases.

Verifications were made with the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe on their records and it was established that Aguma was not a registered medicine in Zimbabwe.

On October 31, police obtained a warrant of search and seizure at the Harare Magistrates’ Court and raided Magaya’s church premises and allegedly recovered unregistered prescription preparatory medicines, drug manufacturing, packaging machines and drug manufacturing raw materials and 20 bags containing empty capsules, plastic containers and plastic container lids.

The State alleges that just before the search, Magaya allegedly destroyed some of the exhibits by flushing them down his office toilets and burning some of the containers which were, however, recovered half burnt. It is alleged several Aguma sachets and torn sachets were also recovered in an office bin next to the church’s call centre office.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.