Live updates: 2019 National Budget statement

NewsDay gives you live updates of the 2019 Budget proposal where Finance minister Mthuli Ncube delivers his maiden national budget statement in which he is expected to calm a spooked market and reassure the nation that the tanking economy can still be saved. The Budget comes at a time when prices of goods and services have gone up significantly while foreign currency stocks are declining, resulting in shortages of fuel and other basic commodities.

Updates by Tinotenda Samukange,Veneranda Landa,Ronald Magweta and Fidelity Mhlanga

Public Finances

Revenue collections for the nine months to September 2018 amounted to US$3.8 billion, against a target of US$3.4 billion, and by year end, collections of US$5.5 billion are anticipated.

On the other hand, total expenditures during the same period stood at US$6.5 billion, against a target of US$4.1 billion.

Accordingly, expenditure outturn to year end is estimated at US$8.2 billion against a budget of US$5.3 billion, implying an expenditure overrun of US$2.8 billion.

The 2018 Budget Deficit is projected at US$2.86 billion (11.7% of GDP), against a target of US$793 million.

The month on month deficit developments, however, confirme that for the month of September 2018, the deficit level narrowed sharply. Hence, confirming that a balanced Budget position is achievable.

16:04 With effect from tomorrow, duty on cars will be paid in foreign currency.

16:03 The ghost workers on govt payroll are to be flashed out by initiating a bio-metric data capture for all employees starting Jan 1, 2019. The bio-metric exercise is going to be done at a fast pace.

15:27 Primary objective of 2019 budget is stabilising economy and will focus on quick wins to stimulate growth and job creation. Budget will prioritise infrastructural growth and job creation.

15:22 Mthuli Ncube has finally started his address, saying it will deal with fiscal indiscipline through using austerity measures.

15:16 Zanu PF MPs now filling up opposition benches for budget to resume.

15:13 President Mnangagwa just sat and watched female MPs being pushed out by the police. Its almost 20 minutes now and the #ZimBudget2019 is yet to resume.

14:54 MDC Alliance MPs refuse to stand up as President Mnangagwa enters. Speaker Mudenda orders them out of the House.

14:50 Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi are already seated for #ZimBudget2019 presentation.

