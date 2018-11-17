Juvenile hangs self at parents’ homestead

A 16-YEAR-OLD juvenile from Mkoba suburb in Gweru hanged himself at his parents’ home on Tuesday although the cause of the suicide is not yet known. The incident comes barely a week after a student from Midlands State University hanged himself in Senga suburb under unclear circumstances.

by BRENNA MATENDERE

Acting Midlands police spokesperson Ethel Mukwende said Braynton Matonhodze of Mkoba 14 was left at home by his 42-year-old father who went to the shopping centre.

Upon his return at around 6:30pm, the man found his son hanging from the roof beam of his bedroom. The juvenile did not leave a suicide note or show any signs of distress.

A report was made to the police and the body was conveyed to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

“Investigations are in progress. It is sad that children are now resorting to suicides mainly by poisoning or hanging,” Mukwende said.

“We are appealing to members of the public to ensure that they always seek counselling with their children whenever they notice strange behaviour from them.”