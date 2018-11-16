Jah gets Australian signal

DANCEHALL man-of-the-moment Nicodimus “Jah Signal” Mutize continues to shine in his career that has seen him attracting the attention of local and international music promoters who are stampeding for his signature for live concerts.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

This weekend, the artiste is billed to stage two performances as part of the Best of Both Worlds Tour in Sydney and Brisbane in Australia.

After the two concerts, the Stonyeni hitmaker will join Jah Prayzah for two other joint performances in Melbourne on November 23 and in North Perth the following day.

With smashing hits off his social commentary compositions such as Mubako and Stonyeni, Jah Signal has suddenly become one of the most sought-after dancehall entertainers. This has seen him flying as far as the United Kingdom where he staged performances in Leicester and Coventry recently.

Jah Signal’s manager, Hillary “Punchline” Mutake told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that they were excited to be touring Australia soon after the release of his latest 14-track album Jaya.

“This tour has also given us the opportunity to take our new album to our fans in Australia,” he said.

Jah Signal described the development as a blessing from God: “For everything that I am doing I just want to give praise to God as these are things that I never imagined happening in my life. I have to keep focused so that I fulfil this journey and continue to build a strong fan base.”

After making his name through several singles as he searched for the winning formula to penetrate the competitive industry, Jah Signal released over 50 singles before settling for his recent debut album Jaya.

Some of the tracks on his latest album are Nhando, Ndine Mukomana Wangu, Gomo, Stonyeni, Shanda and Unovashungurudza featuring sungura godfather Nicholas “Senior Lecturer” Zakaria.