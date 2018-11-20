Introduction to divine healing

WHILE there’s so much scientific and spiritual knowledge out there, when it comes to divine healing, there’s still confusion. Some erroneously conclude that if you’re a believer and rely also on medical advice you “kill” your faith.

devotion column: Erasmus Makarimayi

On one polar, there are those who believe in only prayer and “anointed” mantles, oil and water. The other polar has those who don’t believe in divine healing at all. Of course, there are many opinions on this subject.

For purposes of progress, science has its place in our lives. Biblically, very close to salvation, is divine healing. We jog, physically train or go to the gym to keep our bodies healthy. Ensuring you drive within speed limit isn’t a fear of death, but a desire to live long.

The supernatural and the natural aren’t sworn enemies. Taking medically prescribed precautions and cures isn’t doubt, unbelief or fear. It’s sheer hypocrisy to use toothpaste, bathing soaps and body cream and refer to medical science as “anti-faith.”

Please, observe basic rules of hygiene and clean environment. Wash your hands regularly (buy hand sanitisers if you can or afford.) Wash your raw foods very well.

Misunderstanding of the scriptures and error in biblical interpretation cause the confusion we now have, not only as it relates to medical science and divine healing, but other aspects of human endeavour.

To some, the church is a marketing place or business conglomerate. The church has to be the church and Christianity has to be the faith and not religion.

We have to understand the purpose of scriptures, so that we don’t abuse or misuse them.

Writing to Timothy, Apostle Paul says in 2 Timothy 3:15: “And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.”

Salvation is the major subject of the Bible and the Bible gives us wisdom in that. Holy scriptures is Greek Hagios Graphe, meaning sacred or set apart writings. Something sacred or set apart means that it’s for a specific and spelt-out purpose. It’s not for general use.

The Bible is, therefore, set apart for the subject of salvation through faith which is in Jesus Christ or the Christian faith. So every believer, irrespective of their trade or profession has to read, study and meditate on the word and pray accordingly.

For your vocation, there’s literature for that field. If you’re a medical student and all you have as resource material is the Bible, you will fail. You don’t study the Bible to become a motor mechanic. Because of the numbers in church or is it ready market, mischievous elements have taken over the pulpit in abuse.

The gathering of saints has in many instances been reduced to events centres. Comedians come through to entertain Christians. This is wrong. Are comedians wrong? No. It’s a profession just like motivational speaking.

In a challenging economy like ours, you’re bound to see the church turned to a business environment. Many may not afford to go to a business school and sharks come to church to do business seminars.

Jesus witnessed such a scenario. Mark 11:15-17, New King James, recorded: “15 So they came to Jerusalem. Then Jesus went into the temple and began to drive out those who bought and sold in the temple, and overturned the tables of the money changers and the seats of those who sold doves. 16 And He would not allow anyone to carry wares through the temple. 17 Then He taught, saying to them, “Is it not written, ‘My house shall be called a house of prayer for all nations’? But you have made it a ‘den of thieves.’ ”

Doesn’t this sound like what you see these days? Some may argue that they would be making wholesome believers. It’s good to make wholesome believers, just guide them to the right institutions. I know this will ruffle feathers.

Even after Jesus brought order to the gathering of saints, those profiteering wanted Him dead. Mark 11:18 reads, “And the scribes and chief priests heard it, and sought how they might destroy him: for they feared him, because all the people was astonished at his doctrine.” That’s the doctrine.

Let’s now go back to divine healing and health. Walking in divine health neither precludes nor excludes commonsense. Commonsense includes medical science. Medical discoveries of cures is of God. As already explained, the correct medical practices and ethics have to be followed. It’s not harmful to go for medical check-ups. Prevent epidemics. Stand on scriptures by faith. Do it with your commonsense. Jesus washed your sins, but left your brain.

You’re the temple of God and have already been healed by the presence of God inside you. You may be in affliction right now, please stand on the truth and manifest the healing.

The truth is that it’s a done deal. 1 Peter 2:24 reads: “Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.”

Please note that it says you were healed, past tense. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

